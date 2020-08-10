WCC releases Gonzaga basketball's conference schedule

The Zags start WCC play on Jan. 2 and wrap up their season at BYU.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga fans at least know part of Bulldogs' schedule now.

The WCC released all of their squads' conference schedules on Thursday.

Gonzaga begins WCC play on Jan. 2 at home against San Francisco and wraps up conference play on the road at BYU on Feb. 27. The Zags' senior night will be on Feb. 20 against San Diego.

Gonzaga's two marquee conference home matchups, Saint Mary's and BYU, will take place in Spokane on Feb. 6 and Feb. 18, respectively.

The Bulldogs will play 16 WCC teams, which has been customary for a few years. The two teams they will only play once are Portland and LMU.

The Zags will have a bye the first day of conference play and in the final week of January. WCC opens conference play on New Years Eve.

There does not appear to be any changes to the Zags' conference schedule due to coronavirus. However, there is no word yet on fan attendance for games.

The Zags have also compiled what appears to be one of the most formidable non-conference schedules in the country. They are still finalizing games for that currently.