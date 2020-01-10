Gonzaga and Baylor men's basketball teams will face off without fans on Dec. 5

Gonzaga and Baylor are widely considered the country's top two programs entering the season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two of college basketball's top teams will face off in Indianapolis on Dec. 5.

The game between Gonzaga men's basketball and Baylor will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, according to a news release. It will be broadcast at 10 a.m. PT on KREM 2.

The matchup will mark the start of CBS Sports' NCAA basketball coverage. According to the release, the game will be played without fans in attendance due to COVID-19 precautions.

The NCAA announced several weeks ago that its college basketball season would begin on Nov. 25.

Gonzaga and Baylor are widely considered the country's top two programs entering the season, ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1. At last check, Gonzaga is also leading NCAA Correspondent Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings.

Last season, either Baylor or Gonzaga was the No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll for nine consecutive weeks.

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Baylor. The Zags have won all five of the previous meetings against BU, with four under head coach Mark Few. This will be the fifth meeting on a neutral court.

In the latest meeting between the programs, the Bulldogs beat the Bears 83-71 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah. Corey Kispert is the lone Zag who appeared in that game, scoring 16 points. Vital led Baylor with 17 points and eight rebounds.