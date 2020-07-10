Gonzaga adds another huge non-conference game to their schedule

So far the Zags have no non-conference games planned that will be played in The Kennel.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Zags may not be in Spokane much during the first few weeks of their season.

Matt Norlander from CBS Sports reports that the Bulldogs will play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Iowa is considered a preseason top five team, while many entities have ranked Gonzaga #1 heading into this coming season.

The Hawkeyes return last year's ESPN Player of the Year, Luke Garza.

There is no word yet on if fans will be allowed at the game.

This does mean that Gonzaga's game against Texas Tech in Phoenix on Dec. 19 is officially off.

I’m starting to believe that Gonzaga’s struggles scheduling over the years prepared them for this moment. They easily have the most competitive schedule of any CBB team in the country right now, no? https://t.co/5nCJDyM7QI — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 7, 2020

The Bulldogs, so far, have one of the best confirmed non-conference schedules in the country heading into the season.

They'll start their 2020-2021 campaign in Orlando at the Orlando Invitational on Nov. 25. That event includes Michigan State, Auburn, Xavier, and Saint Louis. Their next confirmed game is against Tennessee in Orlando on Dec. 2. The Zags will then travel to Indianapolis to take on Baylor on Dec. 5. That game will be broadcast on KREM and features what many consider the top two teams in the country heading into this season. Their date against Iowa on Dec. 19 is the next known game. WCC play will begin on Dec. 31.

It is very likely that Gonzaga's first home game in The Kennel could be when WCC play begins. There is no word yet on if any fans will be able to watch games in The Kennel this year.