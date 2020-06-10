‘New year, new look’: Gonzaga basketball unveils new jerseys

The Zags showed off their new look in a video posted on Twitter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will have a new look this year.

The preseason #1 ranked team showed off their new uniform in a video posted to Twitter Monday. Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi were the models for the squad's new threads.

The most significant change to the uniform is the font and the design of the shorts. Gonzaga went from a block lettering with stripes to a more traditional font that includes red and blue circular lines to make up the letters.

The previous shorts had a block blue and red line that went down the side. The current shorts have that line now end towards the front of the shorts instead of the sides.

You can see the side by side comparison of the old uniform versus the new uniform and an up close look at the lettering below:

Gonzaga has also done away with the red waist band that was on the previous shorts, instead opting for a white waist band this time around. Both the jersey and the shorts have more navy blue trim that their predecessors as well.

The Zags' first game will be at the Orlando Invitational on Nov. 25. That tournament includes some of the top teams in the country including Michigan State, Auburn, and Xavier. They also will play Baylor in Indianapolis on Dec. 5 and Tennessee in Orlando on Dec. 2. WCC play will begin Dec. 31.