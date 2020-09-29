Gonzaga's Mark Few will give you a pep talk or wish you 'happy birthday' for $200

Few is helping raise money through the Cameo app for Gonzaga Athletics.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For about $200, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few will offer a pep talk, give you advice or wish you happy birthday on the Cameo app.

Few is raising money to help out Gonzaga Athletics as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on athletic departments financially.

You can book Few for yourself or someone you know. You can even ask him whatever question you want.

There is also an option for $2.99 to send Few a message. Through that, you'd have 50 characters to ask a question, get advice or say hello. However, there is no guarantee you will get a response with that option.