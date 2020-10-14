Spokane to host more NCAA Tournament basketball games in 2024, 2025

University of Idaho will be the host school, meaning that Gonzaga, Eastern, and WSU will be eligible to play in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena will see more high level basketball in the next few years.

The arena has been selected to host the first and second rounds of the men's NCAA basketball tournament in 2024 and a regional in the women's tournament in 2025.

University of Idaho has been selected as the host school, which means that Gonzaga, Eastern, and WSU will be eligible to play NCAA Tournament games in Spokane.

Spokane was slated to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's Tournament in Spokane this March before the coronavirus canceled the tournament. Spokane's economy lost $20 million from the event being canceled, according to Visit Spokane. 2024 will be the first time the men's tournament will return to Spokane. The Gonzaga men have never played in Spokane for the NCAA Tournament.

Spokane to host the 2024 first and second rounds of the men's NCAA basketball tournament and the 2025 regionals of the women's NCAA basketball tournament. https://t.co/bKTJn7ZyhG — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 14, 2020

The women's tournament is slated to return to Spokane in 2021 for the regionals (Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight). This means that if Gonzaga plays well enough the women could host the first and second rounds in McCarthey and then travel down 10 minutes away from campus for the first two weeks of the tournament this season.