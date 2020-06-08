$125M in revenue lost with cancellation of Spokane's biggest events

With more and more events getting cancelled in Spokane County, the local economy continues to take a big hit.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just about every major Spokane event is getting cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus and it has led to millions of dollars in revenue loss.

Most recently, Pig Out in the Park announced they will cancel this year’s event because of the pandemic and wait until September 2021.

When big events like Pig Out in the Park get canceled, it’s not only tough news for people who enjoy them, but also local businesses that rely on visitors to Spokane. Each cancelled event means lost revenue for the county.

"It's just all these events that we've seen canceled and it's devastating financially and economically for Spokane County,” said Kate Hudson, Visit Spokane.

Hudson said we might not know the exact long-term financial implications yet, but we do know the county is losing out on millions in revenue.

Here’s the amount of revenue Visit Spokane estimates is lost because they were cancelled:

NCAA tournament and PNQ: ~$20 million

Bloomsday: ~$12 million

Hoopfest: ~$50 million

Pig Out in the Park: ~$4.5 million

At least 65 conventions/meetings canceled: ~$41 million

BREAKING: Spokane’s Pig Out in the Park is postponed until 2021. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/i48BQfN6Xi — Tim Pham (@TimPhamKREM) August 4, 2020

"We're taking a huge financial hit and the people who suffer are the restaurants, and our shops, and out hotels, and all the things that we get to enjoy living here,” Hudson said.

Hotel Indigo Spokane opened up just last week. The owner, Curtis Rystadt said so far it's starting out slow.

"We just opened up so it's really slow, people haven't gotten to know us,” Rystadt said.

The hospitality industry is seeing major losses since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Visit Spokane, hotel occupancy down 61.6% compared to this time in 2019. Many hotels closed due to low occupancy, but are slowly bouncing back.

"It's hard, it's hard to predict regulations, things changing constantly,” Rystadt said.



The historic hotel is more than a hundred years old. Along with major renovations guest will now see new protocols to ensure safety from the virus.