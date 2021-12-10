Report: Gonzaga's Mark Few will be named to coaching staff for USA Basketball national team

Few has a long history with Team USA Basketball but he has never served on the men's national team coaching staff.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga coach Mark Few will serve on the coaching staff for USA Basketball's men's national team, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Few will serve as an assistant coach alongside Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Wojnarowski reported. USA Basketball is expected to name Steve Kerr, head coach for the Golden State Warriors, as the next national coach. This means Few would be the only college coach on the staff.

A formal announcement is expected in the near future, according to Wojnarowski.

Few has a long history with Team USA Basketball but he has never served on the men's national team coaching staff.

In May 2015, Few was announced as the head coach of the 2015 U.S. Pan American Men's Basketball Team and was announced as an assistant coach for the 2021 Men's Select Team on June 29, 2021, according to USA Basketball.

Few entered his first USA Basketball head coach position after serving as an assistant coach for the gold medalist 2012 USA U18 National Team and he was a court coach for the 2009 USA Men's U19 World Championship/World University Games Team training camp.