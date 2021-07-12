Gonzaga wins 'Best Game' at ESPY Awards for Final Four win over UCLA

The Zags beat the UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four after a buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team won the ESPY for "Best Game" for their exciting overtime win over UCLA during the Final Four.

The Zags beat the #11 UCLA Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the Final Four on April 3 after a buzzer beater by Jalen Suggs. The Bruins had tied the game with three seconds left. Suggs then hit the three-point shot from just inside half-court as time expired to lift the Bulldogs to a win over the Bruins.

That win marked Gonzaga’s second National Championship appearance, with the first coming in 2017 when the Bulldogs lost to North Carolina.

Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme represented the Zags at the award show.

Just reminiscing on the @ESPYS win from the other night pic.twitter.com/UEZLE2hAPn — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) July 12, 2021

Many fans, athletes and prominent figures reacted to the shot on social media when it happened. Lebron James, Dan Rather, and more weighed in on the game.

The other three contests that were nominated for this year's "Best Game" ESPYS award include the NCAA women's basketball championship game when Stanford defeated Arizona, an NFL game in Week 14 between Baltimore and Cleveland, where Baltimore won 47-42, and a triple-over time NHL playoff contest between Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The ESPY Awards were held Saturday, July 10 in New York City.