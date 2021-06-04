Gonzaga vs. Baylor live updates: Zags look to make comeback in second half

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are trying to become the first undefeated national champions since 1976. Fans can watch the game on KREM 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears are facing off in the 2021 NCAA championship game on Monday with Gonzaga's first national title in program history on the line.

The Bulldogs have reached their second championship game in the past five NCAA Tournaments. They are trying to become the first undefeated national champion since 1976, when Indiana did it. Fans can watch the championship game at 6:20 p.m. PT on KREM 2.

KREM is providing live updates and tracking big moments during the Bulldogs' faceoff against the Bears. They are available to read below.

NCAA championship headlines:

Live updates:

Baylor has widened its lead over Gonzaga to 67-51.

Baylor has maintained its lead over Gonzaga 56-45 at the beginning of the second half.

Jalen Suggs is FIRED UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5AOryBVc1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021

Baylor is leading 47-37 over Gonzaga at halftime.

And after all of that...



Gonzaga trails just 47-37 at half. pic.twitter.com/nE4q39bUSW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021

Baylor is leading 45-28 over Gonzaga.

Baylor is leading 38-26 over Gonzaga.

Zags cutting this to single digits by halftime would be a MAJOR win for this squad. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 6, 2021

Baylor widens lead over Gonzaga to 33-14.

Baylor's lead over Gonzaga has increased to 23-8.

Davion Mitchell already has seven points for Baylor.

Baylor's lead over Gonzaga has increased to 16-4.

Kispert scored Gonzaga's first three-pointer of the game.

The Bears have taken an early lead over the Bulldogs, 11-1. Jalen Suggs has two fouls three minutes into the game and Gonzaga had not scored a field goal 4.5 minutes into the game.

The Zags joined together for their last dance huddle of the year for the championship game.