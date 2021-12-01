Gonzaga and UW game canceled amid ongoing COVID-19 issues for Huskies

The game was set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in McCarthey Athletic Center and will not be made up following the cancellation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball's game against the University of Washington (UW) on Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies' program.

The game was set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 in McCarthey Athletic Center and will not be made up following the cancellation. In a statement, UW said the game was canceled "due to COVID-related protocols and after receiving guidance from our medical team." This comes after several other games for the Huskies, including those against Arizona and UCLA, have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

"The program will continue modified workouts and to receive consultation from the medical team about next steps as we work toward returning to full participation. This series is important to both schools and the administrations will begin working on an agreeable date for this game in Spokane next year," UW wrote in its statement about the canceled Gonzaga game.

The Huskies' game against UCLA set for for Sunday, Dec. 5 was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Pac-12's policy for games impacted by COVID-19 says the team impacted by COVID-19 will by rule forfeit if the two programs cannot mutually agree on a reschedule date.