SPOKANE, Wash. — Sometime between Gonzaga’s game against Detroit Mercy on December 30th and Gonzaga’s game against Portland on January 2nd, former Kittitas point guard Brock Ravet was removed from Bulldog’s roster online.

KREM has reached out to Gonzaga for comment but has not yet received a response.

Ravet’s locker name plate has also been removed. The locker was closed for the majority of the season, but now is open and has other players’ clothes in it.

The freshman left the team on November 1st in what the team announced as an indefinite leave. No reason was given for Ravet’s exit.

In the announcement, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said, “We’re 100 percent supportive of Brock’s decision and we want the best for him. We’re doing everything we can to support him.”

Ravet holds the state scoring record in high school basketball with 2,852 career points overall for Kittitas.

Before the season started, Few said that he thought Ravet would play solid back up minutes for the Zags as a freshman.

