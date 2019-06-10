SPOKANE, Wash. — Kraziness in the Kennel kicked off the 2019-2020 Gonzaga men's basketball season, but Zags forward Killian Tillie was not in attendance.

The preseason All-WCC team selection had a knee procedure earlier this week. The team will evaluate him week to week.

"It was more of a kind of a proactive exercise that we did just to clean some things out," head coach Mark Few said. "It was for the long run. We have a little window here to do something so we went for it. It'll be a really good move for him as we venture down the road."

It was also a big recruiting day for the Zags.

2020 four-star commits Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther were in attendance. 2020 five-star recruit Jalen Suggs was there along with 2021 five-star recruit Chet Holmgren.

Suggs is a recruit many Zags fans are eagerly waiting the announcement for. The fans were chanting "Tricky Trio" at times, which is what people refer to the triplet of Strawther, Harris and Suggs as. They are all good friends.

The Blue team won the scrimmage against the White team. Guard Admon Gilder finished with 14 points and forward Kispert had 11.

Freshman guard Brock Ravet won the three point competition.

The team features a lot of new faces and freshman this year.The team will rely on its new faces a lot this season. Former Gonzaga Prep star Anton Watson is one of them.

"For all the freshmen and me, we have leaders like Corey and Tillie," Watson said. "Even guys like Admon and Ryan (Woolridge), so it's been good overall."

Kispert said Kraziness in the Kennel was a good to get things rolling.

"For guys it was there first time out there playing in front of the fans," he said. "We logged some minutes and had some fun and that was the point of tonight.:

The Zags first game will be against Lewis-Clark State on November 1 in the Kennel.

