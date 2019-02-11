Gonzaga freshman guard Brock Ravet is taking an “indefinite leave” from the basketball program for personal reason.

Gonzaga Sports Information Director Barrett Henderson made the announcement Friday evening.

In a statement, Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said, “We’re 100 percent supportive of Brock’s decision and we want the best for him. We’re doing everything we can to support him.”

Ravet holds the state scoring record in high school basketball with 2,852 career points overall for Kittitas.

He took part in Gonzaga’s team camp and caught the eye of Few. He got an offer to play for the university right after that camp.

