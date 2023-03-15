Zag Kaylynne Truong named Honorable Mention in AP All-American

The Gonzaga guard made 93 three-pointers this season, breaking Gonzaga's record of threes made in a season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Associated Press named Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong an honorable mention in their AP All-American.

Truong is the seventh Zag to earn the title and has also been named 2023 West Coast Conference Player of the Year. She ranks first in assists in the conference, and is overall 32nd in the country,

The Gonzaga guard made 93 three-pointers this season, breaking Gonzaga's record of threes made in a season. She also made 160 assists this year.

Truong and the other Gonzaga women are the current No. 9 seed in the Women's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Gonzaga and Ole Miss play Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

