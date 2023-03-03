Gonzaga Women's Basketball vs Portland: How to watch the WCC Tournament championship game

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball team and Portland Pilots will face off Tuesday, March 7 in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game in Las Vegas.
On Monday, the No. 2 seed Pilots rallied in a tight contest over the Pacific Tigers 75-72, while the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs cruised over BYU 79-64.
Gonzaga beat Portland in both matchups during the regular season, including a 63-53 win in Spokane in their last game.
Gonzaga currently sets at the No. 15 seed in last week's AP Poll. The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play.
Game time, channel, and how to watch
Here are the details for those wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Portland game is on.
The Gonzaga vs Portland women's basketball game in the WCC Tournament finals starts at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The game will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The game will air on ESPNU.
Gonzaga Bulldogs in March
Even with a win in Tuesday's matchup, the Gonzaga women's basketball team is already a lock for the NCAA Tournament but could use some wins this week to help improve their seeding.
Although the Zags are ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll released at the end of February, ESPN currently projects Gonzaga as a No. 8 seed. That would mean a matchup with a number one seed in just the tournament's second round.
Gonzaga Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Fortier was named the WCC Coach of the Year. Additionally, Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong was named Player of the Year.
