Gonzaga Women's Basketball cruises past BYU, moves on to WCC Championship game

Yvonne Ejim and Brynna Maxwell led the way for the Zags, as the Bulldogs used a big third quarter to open up the game against BYU.

LAS VEGAS — The Gonzaga women's basketball team used a huge third quarter to blow past BYU in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament. Gonzaga won 79-64 and will play for the Conference Championship tomorrow.

Yvonne Ejim led the way for the Zags with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Brynna Maxwell took over scoring in the 4th quarter, finishing the game with 18 points, shooting 4-6 on three-pointers. Kaylynne Truong added 13 points and 7 assists.

After a tight first half of the game, Gonzaga outscored BYU 27-10 in the third quarter and opened up a 23-point lead. Gonzaga used points off turnovers and offensive rebounds to break the game open.

Both teams struggled with foul trouble as the refs called a tight game. Kaylee Smiler fouled out for BYU, while Lauren Gustin and Emma Calvert played with four fouls. Ejim and McKayla Williams each had four fouls for the Zags.

Gustin had 9 points and 9 rebounds for BYU. Nani Falatea (17 points on 4-18 shooting) and Calvert (13 points) both scored in double figures.

With BYU leaving the conference next season, this marked the final WCC game for the BYU women's team.

Gonzaga will play in the WCC Championship game at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The Zags will face the winner of the other semifinal between Portland and Pacific.

First Half

Gonzaga and BYU battled back and forth in the first half with neither team able to break away. Gonzaga did manage to hold the Cougars scoreless over the final three minutes of the half and went into the break with a 31-25 lead.

Kaylynne Truong led the way for the Zags with 11 points and four assists in the first half. Yvonne Ejim added 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Gonzaga struggled with shooting in the first half. The Zags shot 42% overall from the field and only 20% on 3-pointers.

Emma Calvert scored 6 points to lead the Cougars at the half. Lauren Gustin added 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Gonzaga Women Ranking

The Gonzaga Women's Basketball team dropped a spot in the latest AP Poll, despite not playing a game last week. The Gonzaga Women are now ranked No. 16. The Zags finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play.

As for the NCAA Tournament, ESPN projects Gonzaga as a No. 8 seed. That would mean a matchup with a number one seed in just the second round of the tournament.

