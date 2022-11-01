Gonzaga vs Warner Pacific | Zags look to rebound in final exhibition game

Gonzaga will host an exhibition game on Wednesday as the team prepares for what may be its toughest regular season schedule ever.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are hoping for a better outcome as they continue exhibition play on Wednesday night. The Zags host Warner Pacific at the Kennel in Spokane in their final tune-up before the season begins.

Gonzaga is a heavy favorite in the exhibition game. The Bulldogs are coming off a loss to No. 11 Tennessee in an exhibition game held in Frisco, TX last week. Gonzaga led at halftime to the Vols but got outscored by 23 points in the second half—dropping the game 99-80.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Warner Pacific game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Warner Pacific basketball game tips off at 6:00 p.m. pacific time on Wednesday, November 2. Fans in Spokane can watch the game locally on NBC.

Bulldogs vs Knights

Gonzaga hosts an opponent at the Kennel for the first time this season, albeit in an exhibition game.

The Zags are coming off a 99-80 loss to No. 11 Tennessee in a charity game that was played on the road. Drew Timme led all Gonzaga players with 17 points, while Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton each added 12 points. Anton Watson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

While the results of the game don’t count, the Vols looked like the better, more energetic team, especially in the second half.

It will be interesting to see what kind of energy Gonzaga players come out with for this week’s exhibition and how coach Mark Few handles his rotation.

The Zags bring back senior forward Drew Timme, who is hoping to bring the school its first NCAA National Basketball Championship. Timme is one of four Gonzaga players named to preseason watch lists for the Naismith Starting Five awards.

Drew Timme - Karl Malone Power Forward Award Watch List. Timme won the award last season

Rasir Bolton - Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List

Malachi Smith - Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List

Julian Strawther - Julius Erving Small Forward Award Watch List

Gonzaga and Warner Pacific have played only once before. The Zags hosted the Knights in 1988, and won 88-61.

Warner Pacific is an NAIA program from Portland, Ore. The Knights finished last season with a 15-17 record.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule