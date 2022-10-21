Drew Timme once again named CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year

Last season, Timme topped the West Coast Conference, averaging 18.4 points per game and was first scoring 18.5 points per WCC outing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's Drew Timme has once again been named CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year.

This is the second year in a row where Timme has earned the preseason title.

According to a press release, Timme was placed alongside Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Houston guard Marcus Sasser for CBS Sports' Preseason All-American First Team.

This certainly isn't Timme's first rodeo when it comes to accolades. Last year, Timme was named a John R. Wooden Player of the Year finalist, Wooden All-American, and Second Team All-American by Sporting News, the Associated Press, NABC and USBWA. In addition to being named the 2022 West Conference Player of the Year, the Zag was also named First Team All-Conference the last two seasons after being named All-Freshman in 2019-20.

When it comes to putting up numbers, Timme topped the West Coast Conference, averaging 18.4 points per game and was first scoring 18.5 points per WCC outing. The Gonzaga senior was also ranked third in the conference shooting 58.6 percent from the field, sixth grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game, and eighth blocking 0.78 shots per game.

On top of all of this, Timme was a finalist for last year's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.