Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball

The Bulldogs received 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky the other two.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 behind North Carolina in the first AP Top 25 men's basketball poll of the 2022-2023 season.

With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in New Orleans, AP reports the Tar Heels are the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.

At some point this season, Gonzaga will play against the following teams, all of which were included in the AP Top 25 poll:

No. 4 Kentucky

No. 5 Baylor

No. 11 Tennessee (exhibition)

No. 12 Texas

No. 20 Alabama

The Zags may play No. 7 Duke if both teams advance to the championship of the PK85 invitational.

The season begins for most teams Nov. 7.

To read the full breakdown from the Associated Press, click here.

