Gonzaga named preseason favorite in WCC, 3 players named to All-Conference Team

Gonzaga got the maximum number of points in the coaches poll, while Drew Timme was named to the Preseason All-WCC Team for a third time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team has been named the preseason favorite to win the West Coast Conference, for the 11th year in a row. The Bulldogs came out on top of the annual poll of the WCC’s 10 head coaches.

In addition, three Gonzaga players were named to the Preseason All-WCC Team, including senior forward Drew Timme, senior guard Rasir Bolton, and junior guard Julian Strawther.

This is the third time Timme has been named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. Timme is coming off a season where he was named an All-American and 2022 WCC Player of the Year.

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-WCC Team

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga

Julian Strawther - Gonzaga

Alex Ducas - Saint Mary's

Logan Johnson - Saint Mary's

Keshawn Justice - Santa Clara

Houston Mallette - Pepperdine

Tyler Robertson - Portland

Khalil Shabazz - San Francisco

Fousseyni Traore - BYU

2022-23 WCC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Gonzaga received the maximum nine first-place votes in the team poll. Saint Mary’s was voted second, while BYU and San Francisco tied for third.

1. Gonzaga

2. Saint Mary’s

3-Tie. BYU

3-Tie. San Francisco

5. Portland

6. Santa Clara

7. Pepperdine

8. San Diego

9. LMU

10. Pacific

Earlier this week, the Gonzaga women's basketball team also placed first in their preseason conference poll.

