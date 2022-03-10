Gonzaga named preseason favorite in WCC, 3 players named to All-Conference Team

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team has been named the preseason favorite to win the West Coast Conference, for the 11th year in a row. The Bulldogs came out on top of the annual poll of the WCC’s 10 head coaches.
In addition, three Gonzaga players were named to the Preseason All-WCC Team, including senior forward Drew Timme, senior guard Rasir Bolton, and junior guard Julian Strawther.
This is the third time Timme has been named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. Timme is coming off a season where he was named an All-American and 2022 WCC Player of the Year.
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-WCC Team
- Drew Timme - Gonzaga
- Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga
- Julian Strawther - Gonzaga
- Alex Ducas - Saint Mary's
- Logan Johnson - Saint Mary's
- Keshawn Justice - Santa Clara
- Houston Mallette - Pepperdine
- Tyler Robertson - Portland
- Khalil Shabazz - San Francisco
- Fousseyni Traore - BYU
2022-23 WCC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Gonzaga received the maximum nine first-place votes in the team poll. Saint Mary’s was voted second, while BYU and San Francisco tied for third.
1. Gonzaga
2. Saint Mary’s
3-Tie. BYU
3-Tie. San Francisco
5. Portland
6. Santa Clara
7. Pepperdine
8. San Diego
9. LMU
10. Pacific
Earlier this week, the Gonzaga women's basketball team also placed first in their preseason conference poll.
