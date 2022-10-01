Gonzaga men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2022-2023

The Gonzaga Bulldogs non-conference slate features seven games at home in the McCarthey Athletic Center, plus a home exhibition on Nov. 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball released its 15 game non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

According to a press release, the Gonzaga Bulldogs non-conference slate features seven games at home in the McCarthey Athletic Center, plus a home exhibition on Nov. 2.

During the first two months of the season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face a potential of seven teams that advanced to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament last season, and another that played in the postseason. Seven of those opponents won 20 games in 2021-22, and 10 had winning records.

Gonzaga plays teams from 10 different conferences, including the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and potentially the ACC or Big East. The Bulldogs are also a participant in this year's Phil Knight Legacy and four more neutral site games.

Nov. 2: The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face Warner Pacific in an exhibition inside the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will face Warner Pacific in an exhibition inside the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Nov. 7: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. North Florida in Spokane

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. North Florida in Spokane Nov. 11 : The Bulldogs have the honor of playing in this year's Armed Forces Classic against Michigan State in San Diego on the USS Abraham Lincoln. This will be the second time Gonzaga will be appearing in its Armed Forces Classic after playing Pittsburgh in the 2015 event at U.S. Marine Corps Base Smedley D. Butler in Okinawa, Japan.

: The Bulldogs have the honor of playing in this year's Armed Forces Classic against Michigan State in San Diego on the USS Abraham Lincoln. This will be the second time Gonzaga will be appearing in its Armed Forces Classic after playing Pittsburgh in the 2015 event at U.S. Marine Corps Base Smedley D. Butler in Okinawa, Japan. Nov. 16: Texas and Gonzaga will meet in the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It will be the Longhorns' third game inside their new 10,000-seat arena. The Gonzaga Bulldogs have won all four meetings against the Longhorns, including last season's 86-74 win in Spokane. Texas brings back plenty of experience from last season's 22-win campaign and second-round NCAA Tournament exit.

Texas and Gonzaga will meet in the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It will be the Longhorns' third game inside their new 10,000-seat arena. The Gonzaga Bulldogs have won all four meetings against the Longhorns, including last season's 86-74 win in Spokane. Texas brings back plenty of experience from last season's 22-win campaign and second-round NCAA Tournament exit. Nov. 20: The Bulldogs' second all-time meeting against Kentucky will take place in the Spokane Arena. The Wildcats beat GU 80-72 in Maui in 2002. Kentucky went 28-8 last season and fell to Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16.

The Bulldogs' second all-time meeting against Kentucky will take place in the Spokane Arena. The Wildcats beat GU 80-72 in Maui in 2002. Kentucky went 28-8 last season and fell to Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16. Nov. 24: Gonzaga Bulldogs will open the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against Portland State in Portland. The Zags have won 18 of the 25 all-time meetings, but the Vikings took the last matchup 77-70 in Spokane in 2008.

Gonzaga Bulldogs will open the Phil Knight Legacy tournament against Portland State in Portland. The Zags have won 18 of the 25 all-time meetings, but the Vikings took the last matchup 77-70 in Spokane in 2008. Nov. 25: Gonzaga Bulldogs will face either Purdue or West Virginia in the second game of the Phil Knight Legacy.

Gonzaga Bulldogs will face either Purdue or West Virginia in the second game of the Phil Knight Legacy. Nov. 27: The Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet Duke, Florida or Xavier.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet Duke, Florida or Xavier. Dec. 2: Baylor and Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet for the seventh time in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Bears won 27 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 last season.

Baylor and Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet for the seventh time in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Bears won 27 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 last season. Dec. 5: Kent State comes to Gonzaga for the first meeting between the programs. Kent State won 23 games in 2021-22, before falling in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship.

Kent State comes to Gonzaga for the first meeting between the programs. Kent State won 23 games in 2021-22, before falling in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship. Dec. 9: Washington returns to the McCarthey Athletic Center for the 49th all-time meeting between the programs. The Huskies have won 30 games in the series, but GU holds a six-game win streak against UW. Gonzaga has won the last six matchups in Spokane, with the last Husky victory coming in 1982. Washington went 17-15 overall and 11-9 in Pac-12 play last season.

Washington returns to the McCarthey Athletic Center for the 49th all-time meeting between the programs. The Huskies have won 30 games in the series, but GU holds a six-game win streak against UW. Gonzaga has won the last six matchups in Spokane, with the last Husky victory coming in 1982. Washington went 17-15 overall and 11-9 in Pac-12 play last season. Dec. 12: Gonzaga will meet Northern Illinois for the first time. It will be the Zags' second matchup against a MAC opponent in a span of a week.

Gonzaga will meet Northern Illinois for the first time. It will be the Zags' second matchup against a MAC opponent in a span of a week. Dec. 17: Gonzaga will make a trip to Birmingham, Ala., for a neutral court matchup with Alabama. The Crimson Tide held off a GU rally in last year's Battle in Seattle, which was the first meeting between the programs.

Gonzaga will make a trip to Birmingham, Ala., for a neutral court matchup with Alabama. The Crimson Tide held off a GU rally in last year's Battle in Seattle, which was the first meeting between the programs. Dec. 20: Montana and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in Spokane. It will be the 151st all-time meeting, with GU owning the all-time series 102-48. The Bulldogs have won the last 10 matchups, with the latest in 2015 at Gonzaga. The Grizzlies went 18-14 last season.

Montana and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in Spokane. It will be the 151st all-time meeting, with GU owning the all-time series 102-48. The Bulldogs have won the last 10 matchups, with the latest in 2015 at Gonzaga. The Grizzlies went 18-14 last season. Dec. 28: Gonzaga will welcome Eastern Oregon following the holiday break. GU cruised to a 115-62 exhibition victory over the Mountaineers last season.

A rare March non-conference game is on the Bulldogs' slate this season. GU hosts Chicago State in the third meeting between the programs on March 1. Gonzaga won both previous meetings in 1997 and 1998.

Click here to check the game times and streaming channel information.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.