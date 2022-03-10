Gonzaga men’s basketball to play Kentucky each of the next six seasons

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball announced a new agreement to play the Kentucky Wildcats each season over the next six years. The agreement includes a game in the Kennel.
The series begins this season with a game at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20, 2022. Kentucky will then host the Zags in Lexington next season. Those games had been previously announced.
New games now include:
- A game in Seattle during the 2024-2025 season
- A game in Nashville in 2025-2026
- A game in Rupp Arena, Kentucky’s home court, in 2026-2027
- A game in McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027-2028
“This is something Coach Calipari and I have been working on for some time,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said in a written statement provided by Gonzaga. “It’s an exciting thing for both programs, both schools, both fan bases, and all of college basketball. Instead of a two-year thing, this gives everyone something to put on their calendar and look forward to over the next six seasons.”
Gonzaga and Kentucky are considered two of the top programs in the NCAA but have only met once before. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational.
“I am so excited that we have finalized this series,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a written statement. “Mark is a great friend and what he has done at Gonzaga to build them into one of the premier programs in our sport is incredible. The mindset I have when I put together our schedule here at Kentucky is that we want to always challenge ourselves by competing with the best teams we can find and generate some marquee home games for the best fans in the country. We have done that with Gonzaga and I look forward to competing with them the next six seasons.”