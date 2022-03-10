Gonzaga men’s basketball to play Kentucky each of the next six seasons

The six-game series between the Zags and Wildcats includes a home game for Gonzaga in the Kennel.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s basketball announced a new agreement to play the Kentucky Wildcats each season over the next six years. The agreement includes a game in the Kennel.

The series begins this season with a game at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 20, 2022. Kentucky will then host the Zags in Lexington next season. Those games had been previously announced.

New games now include:

A game in Seattle during the 2024-2025 season

A game in Nashville in 2025-2026

A game in Rupp Arena, Kentucky’s home court, in 2026-2027

A game in McCarthey Athletic Center in 2027-2028

“This is something Coach Calipari and I have been working on for some time,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said in a written statement provided by Gonzaga. “It’s an exciting thing for both programs, both schools, both fan bases, and all of college basketball. Instead of a two-year thing, this gives everyone something to put on their calendar and look forward to over the next six seasons.”

Dogs and Cats for Six Years. pic.twitter.com/PeYfRNgbqa — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) October 6, 2022

Gonzaga and Kentucky are considered two of the top programs in the NCAA but have only met once before. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational.