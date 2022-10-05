West Coast Conference coaches vote Gonzaga women's basketball to finish first in preseason poll

The Zags gained nine first-place votes from coaches in the West Coast Conference.

SPOKANE, Wash. — West Coast Conference (WCC) coaches have voted the 2022-2023 Gonzaga women's basketball team to finish first in a preseason poll.

The Zags gained nine first-place votes from coaches in the WCC (coaches were not allowed to vote for their team).

Gonzaga seniors Kayleigh Truong, Kaylynne Truong and junior Yvonne Ejim were also named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. This is the first preseason vote for both Truong and Ejim.

West Coast Conference Preseason Poll:

Gonzaga Portland BYU San Francisco Saint Mary's San Diego LMU Santa Clara Pacific Pepperdine

West Coast Conference Preseason All-Conference Team:

Haylee Andrews - Portland

Ali Bamberger - Saint Mary's

Yvonne Ejim - Gonzaga

Alex Fowler - Portland

Lauren Gustin - BYU

Ariel Johnson - LMU

Ioanna Krimili - San Francisco

Myah Pace - San Diego

Kayleigh Truong - Gonzaga

Kaylynne Truong - Gonzaga

During the last 17 seasons, the Gonzaga women's basketball team has a conference record of 257-33 and has won 16 WCC regular-season titles and nine tournament championships.