Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren out for first season with Oklahoma City Thunder due to foot injury

Holmgren, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, suffered a Lisfranc injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gonzaga basketball alumnus and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the season due to a foot injury, according to reports from ESPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti issued a statement on Holmgren's absence from the season:

"Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Presti wrote in part. "One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation."

Sam Presti on Holmgren injury pic.twitter.com/yXh55PSIxA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Holmgren has not yet commented on his absence from the 2022-2023 season.

