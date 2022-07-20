Here's a recap of Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard's first Summer League

KREM 2 takes a look at how Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard performed in their first NBA Summer League.

LAS VEGAS — The NBA Summer League wrapped up on Sunday, meaning former Zags Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard finished their first taste of the NBA.

So, let's take a look at how they did overall.

Chet Holmgren

We'll begin with Chet Holmgren, who was arguably the biggest star of Summer League.

The seven-footer started things off with a bang and had people wondering "how in the heck did he not go number one in the draft?"

In his first game, he broke the Summer League record with 6 blocks against the Jazz. On top of that, Holmgren scored 23 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and had 7 rebounds.

After his emphatic introduction, he cooled off a little, which is understandable with a performance like that.

Overall, Holmgren played in five games, averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

The most impressive part of his summer was his shooting efficiency. Holmgren shot 48% from the field and 42% from three point range. He also missed just one free throw, going 16-for-17 (94%) from the charity stripe.

The only negative of his Summer League was his stamina. Holmgren admitted to getting tired when the Thunder had three games in a row. The 20-year-old will have to adjust to the demanding schedule an NBA season calls for. But, if you're handing out grades, he would have to get an A.

Andrew Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard entered Summer League with far less expectations than Holmgren, as Nembhard was drafted in the second round by the Pacers.

He showed flashes of the player Zag fans grew to love.

Arguably, his best game came against Kings where he scored his Summer League high 13 points, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and had 5 rebounds.

In five games of action, he averaged 6.6 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. His shooting percentages left something to desire. Nembhard shot 35% from the field and 21% from three.

He proved he's a guard that can do it all on the floor. He just needs time to put it all together at the next level and clean things up a bit, as he averaged 2.8 turnovers a game.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Nembhard is set to sign a four-year deal worth $8.6 million. The deal guarantees $6.4 million in the first three years of the deal for the No. 31 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

