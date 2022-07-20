Andrew Nembhard and Pacers agree on record setting deal for a second rounder

Nembhard is set to sign a four-year deal worth $8.6 million. The deal guarantees $6.4 million in the first three years of the deal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers have agreed on a record setting deal for a second round draft choice.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Nembhard is set to sign a four-year deal worth $8.6 million. The deal guarantees $6.4 million in the first three years of the deal for the No. 31 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The agreement marks the wealthiest contract in league history for a collegiate second rounder.

This comes after a summer league where Nembhard averaged 6.6 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game in his five games of action with the Pacers.

Nembhard came to Gonzaga after two years at Florida and was granted eligibility to play immediately when it was originally thought that he would have to sit out his first season on campus. Nembhard being able to play two seasons ago was a huge key in Gonzaga getting to the national championship game. The Canadian entered the starting lineup on February 8th of his junior season and never came out.

During his senior year, Nembhard ran the point on a full-time basis for the Zags and played in all forty minutes but one of Gonzaga’s final six games. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season. The highlight of his time at Gonzaga was putting up 23 points against Memphis to lead the Zags to the Sweet 16. Nembhard was a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Finalist his senior season and was named All-WCC First Team.

