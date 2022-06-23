Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren selected #2 overall in the NBA Draft

Holmgren becomes Gonzaga’s highest drafted player ever with the selection.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After months of debate, Chet Holmgren finally knows where he will play in the NBA. Holmgren was picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the #2 overall pick on Thursday. Holmgren becomes Gonzaga’s highest drafted player ever. Adam Morrison was previously the highest drafted player at #3 in 2006.

For Chet, it seems this is what he wanted all along. The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo reported on his podcast earlier this week that Holmgren and his agent wanted to be selected by the Thunder.

“They want to go to Oklahoma City because you just mentioned that the players that they’ve been playing in the frontcourt and you start thinking about that second contract and the opportunities and he has way more freedom because of the roster in front of him than maybe he would in Orlando… That’s the preference that I’ve heard, and it makes a lot of sense from a basketball standpoint,” said Russillo on his podcast.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported on Thursday morning that it appeared that Holmgren would be selected by Oklahoma City.

Holmgren left Gonzaga tied for the most blocks in a single season at 117. He did it in five less games than Brandon Clarke, who Holmgren is tied with for the record. Overall, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game his freshman season. During his lone season in a Gonzaga uniform, he was named a third-team All-American by the AP and by The Sporting News. He also was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year, the WCC Defensive Player of the Year, and an All-WCC first team member.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.