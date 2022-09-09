Gonzaga to host Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. at 4 p.m., at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Doors will open one hour prior to the event.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University will host Numerica's 2022 Kraziness in the Kennel matchup event in October.

Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8. at 4 p.m., at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Doors will open one hour before the event.

The event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court and the Blue-White scrimmage.

Kraziness in the Kennel will be the first look at the 2022-2023 men's basketball team. While the event remains free to attend, Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will require people to have a ticket to enter the event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Details on how to claim tickets to Numerica Kraziness in Kennel will be posted on www.gozags.com in the following days.

