Memphis Grizzlies sign former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke to multiyear contract extension

Former Gonzaga star signs four year, $52 million contract extension with the team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke to a four year, $52 million contract extension Sunday.

Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.

Clarke is the Grizzlies' career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks.

The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.

