Former Zags Clarke, Hachimura named to NBA All-Rookie teams

Clarke was named to the first team, becoming the first Zag to do so. Hachimura made the second team.

NEW YORK — Former Gonzaga basketball forwards Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura had stellar rookie seasons with their NBA teams, and they were recognized for their efforts on Tuesday.

Clarke, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, was named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team. He is the first former Gonzaga player to do so.

Hachimura, who plays for the Washington Wizards, was named to the NBA Rookie Second Team.

Clarke received the third-most points in the voting and the third-most first team votes. Hachimura received 74 points in the voting.

Clarke set the NBA rookie record for field goal percentage this season. That percentage was also fourth overall in the NBA.

Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also led all rookies with 18 games of at least 10+ points and seven or more rebounds.