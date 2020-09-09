Gonzaga nabs commitment from four-star recruit

This marks the second verbal commitment the team has received in the Class of 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest has proved to be fruitful for Gonzaga's class of 2021.

Ben Gregg announced on Wednesday that he is headed to Gonzaga to play basketball. Gregg goes to Clackamas High School in Oregon. He joins Battle Ground's Kaden Perry as Gonzaga's two verbal commits in the class.

Gregg is a 6'9 power forward who had offers from several high profile programs including Oregon, Arizona, and Louisville. Several analysts had picked Gregg to commit to Arizona, but in the days leading up to his commitment those analysts flipped their pick and said Gregg was leaning in Gonzaga's direction. Gonzaga did not offer Gregg until August 27th, according to 247 Sports. Gonzaga was recruiting another highly touted Pacific Northwest class of 2021 power forward, Paulo Banchero, who committed to Duke on August 20th, so the timing of the offer makes sense.

“Gonzaga is my dream school,” Gregg said to Prep Hoops in 2018. “Spokane, that’s where I grew up and that’s where my family lives too. But I’m just looking for a D-I school that’s really competitive and will help my game grow.”