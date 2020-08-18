Report: Gonzaga and Baylor make late arrangement to play in upcoming season

The Zags and Bears are expected to be two of the best teams this season. It will be one of the most anticipated games in the non-conference schedule.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga men's basketball and Baylor have come to a verbal agreement to play in the 2020-2021 season, according to CBS Sports.

"We will be playing Baylor this year in some form or fashion, as opportunities have opened up to do more of these type of games for the good of college basketball," Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few told CBS as he confirmed the game is agreed upon.

The late arrangement might have to do with recent news.

On Aug. 11, Gonzaga's schedule was affected as the Pac-12 announced they wouldn't be playing sports until 2021. Gonzaga had three Pac-12 schools schedule in 2020.

This is very significant college basketball news as the two teams are expected to be two of the best teams this upcoming season.

Both teams are returning with most of their important players a year after both teams were projected one seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags received good news at the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline when forward Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi returned to the team instead of going pro. They will be two leaders on the court while a lot of young talent such as the school's highest rated commit Jalen Suggs and sophomore Drew Timme take on big roles.

The Bulldogs took on the Bears in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. In that contest, the one-seeded Zags beat nine-seed Baylor 71-63. Brandon Clarke led the way with 36 points and eight rebounds.