Gonzaga men's basketball schedule affected by Pac-12 postponing sports to 2021

When the Pac-12 announced all sports competition would be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gonzaga men's basketball schedule was affected.

The postponement means that the non-conference schedule of basketball would be affected. Gonzaga is scheduled to play three Pac-12 teams in the non-conference.

The Zags were to play USC, Arizona and Washington all before 2021. Arizona and Washington were to be played in the McCarthey Athletic Center. Both of those games were the two most notable home opponents in the non-conference schedule for the Zags.

It seems likely those games won't take place anymore, although the Pac-12 has not announced any plans moving forward with scheduling for non-conference basketball at this time.

Most schools begin conference play at the beginning of January, we'll have to wait and see if that's the case for the upcoming season.