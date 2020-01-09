Former Gonzaga star Courtney Vandersloot breaks WNBA single-game assist record

Vandersloot had 18 assists in her dominant performance on Monday.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Former Gonzaga women's basketball star Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA record on Monday for most assists in a single game.

Vandersloot, who plays for the Chicago Sky, had 18 assists in her stellar performance against the Indiana Fever.

The previous record of 16 assists was set 18 years ago by Ticha Penicheiro.

Vandersloot pledged that she will donate $10 for every assist this season to help fund projects at Chicago Public School classrooms. In her game on Monday, she raised $180 for this cause.

Vandersloot continues to lead the WNBA in assists per game.

At Gonzaga, she's the all-time assist leader, holds the record for most assists in a season and also in a game.

Vandersloot was West Coast Conference Player of the Year three seasons in a row between 2009-2011. She was on the West Coast Conference First Team all four years she was at Gonzaga.