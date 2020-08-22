Laura Stockton signs with German professional basketball team

It's been a long journey for Stockton, who tore her ACL at the WCC Tournament in 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash.- Former Zag Laura Stockton is heading to Europe.

The point guard signed with German team TC Herner on Friday. Former Zags Haiden Palmer and Sunny Greinacher have played for the club in the past.

“I love Germany and its culture and look forward to returning. I am particularly looking forward to the opportunity to get to know more of the country and to try even more of the delicious German food," Laura said in a press release from the team.

Stockton tore her ACL at the WCC Tournament in 2019 and has been recovering from the injury ever since. This will mark her first competitive basketball since tearing her ACL.

Stockton averaged 8.9 points per game and 4.2 assists per game in her final season with the Zags.

She's going to a solid squad as TC Herner plays in the top league in Germany and are the reigning league and German Cup champions. They were 13-8 last year before their season was shut down due to Coronavirus.