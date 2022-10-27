Gonzaga vs Tennessee: How to watch Friday’s basketball game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs begin the new basketball season with a charity exhibition game against No. 11 Tennessee on Friday night. The Legends of Basketball Charity Classic will be played at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Gonzaga enters the season, once again, as one of the top teams in the country. Senior forward Drew Timme is back, hoping to bring the Zags and head coach Mark Few the school’s first NCAA National Basketball Championship.
Game time and how to watch
For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Tennessee game is on, here are the details:
The Gonzaga vs Tennessee basketball game tips off at 6:00 p.m. pacific time on Friday, October 28. It will be aired exclusively on Pay-Per-View and cost $9.99 on all platforms.
Fans can stream the game live online at PPV.COM, or on TV through their cable or satellite providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, DIRECTV, Dish, Contour, Verizon Fios, Altice and others.
Gonzaga fans in Spokane and Seattle can find the game on Xfinity channel 1201 or Dish channel 461. You will need to pay $9.99 to watch the game.
Bulldogs vs Volunteers
Friday’s game between Gonzaga and Tennessee will mark the seventh time the teams have met on the basketball court.
Gonzaga has won four of the six matchups. The Volunteers won the last meeting against the Bulldogs in 2018. At the time, No. 7 Tennessee upset No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73 in a game played in Phoenix.
Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule
- Oct. 28: Gonzaga vs Tennessee (Exhibition, Frisco, TX)
- Nov. 2: Gonzaga vs Warner Pacific (Exhibition)
- Nov. 7: Gonzaga vs North Florida
- Nov. 11: Gonzaga vs Michigan State (San Diego)
- Nov. 16: Gonzaga at Texas
- Nov. 20: Gonzaga vs Kentucky (Spokane Arena)
- Nov. 24-27: Gonzaga at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament (Portland)
- Nov. 24: Gonzaga vs Portland State
- Nov. 25: Gonzaga vs Purdue or West Virginia
- Nov 27: TBD
- Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)
- Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State
- Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington
- Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois
- Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)
- Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana
- Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon
- Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine
- Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara
- Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)
- Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland
- Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount
- Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific
- Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland
- Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara
- Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
- Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco
- Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)
- Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount
- Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine
- Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego
- Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s
- Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State
