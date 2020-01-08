Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi will return to the Zags instead of going pro

His decision to return wasn't much of a surprise, but he's a valuable returner for the Zags.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball guard Joel Ayayi announced on Saturday he'll be returning to school instead of going pro.

His decision wasn't much of a surprise. Back in April, Ayayi told KREM 2 he was all but certain he was returning to Gonzaga. He just wanted to see where he stood in his pursuit of playing at the next level.

Ayayi took over a starting position in the lineup in his sophomore season after coming off the bench the year before.

He averaged about 10 points, six rebounds and three assists per game last season.