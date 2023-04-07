Big Sky MVP Steele Venters transferring from EWU to Gonzaga

The Big Sky 2022-23 Player of the Year made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Steele Venters, the Big Sky MVP for the 2022-23 season, will transfer from Eastern Washington University (EWU) down the road to Spokane to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs for his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

Venters helped lead the EWU Eagles to a 23-11 record during the 2022-23 season by averaging 15.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and shooting 45.7% from the floor. The EWU standout season fell short with a Big Sky Conference Tournament loss to Northern Arizona University and a win over Washington State University 81-74 in the NIT tournament.

The Bulldogs welcome the Ellensburg, Wash., native Venters while saying goodbye to Hunter Sallis and Efton Reid, who have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Gonzaga reached the Elite Eight in the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament, falling 82-54 to national title winners UConn.

For more stats from Venters' previous seasons at EWU, follow this link.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.