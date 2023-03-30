Drew Timme named Wooden Award finalist for second straight season

Timme finished his college career as Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer with 2,307 points.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Upon finishing a stellar college career with Gonzaga, Drew Timme has been named a finalist for Wooden Player of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

The Wooden Player of the Year Award is presented annually to "The Most Outstanding College Basketball Player in the United States."

Timme was also named to the Wooden All American Team for the third straight season. That All American team is comprised of ten student-athletes who received the most votes for the Wooden Award. Timme joins the following top players on that list:

Zach Edey (Purdue)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Marcus Sasser (Houston)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Jalen Wilson (Kansas)

Timme will join Edey, Jackson-Davis, Sasser and Wilson in Los Angeles as the five finalists for the award's 47th annual presentation.

Timme finished his time with Gonzaga as a consensus First Team All-American. He was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, averaging 21.4 points per game and shooting 61.6% from the field.

Timme also finished as GU's all-time leading scorer with 2,307 points.

