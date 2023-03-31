x
Gonzaga

Gonzaga's Hunter Sallis enters transfer portal

The former five-star recruit from Omaha, Nebraska was a contributor off the bench for the Zags this season, averaging 4.5 points and two rebounds per game.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis (5) dribbles towards the basket while defended by UConn guard Tristen Newton (2) in the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis has entered the transfer portal, according to social media posts.

The news was announced via Twitter just moments ago.

The former five-star recruit from Omaha, Nebraska was a contributor off the bench for the Zags this season, averaging 4.5 points and two rebounds per game. Sallis joins Dominick Harris as former Zags who have hit the portal this off-season.

