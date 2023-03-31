Gonzaga's Hunter Sallis enters transfer portal

The former five-star recruit from Omaha, Nebraska was a contributor off the bench for the Zags this season, averaging 4.5 points and two rebounds per game.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis has entered the transfer portal, according to social media posts.

The news was announced via Twitter just moments ago.

🚨BREAKING: Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis has entered the transfer portal



Sallis, a former 5⭐️ recruit averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists pic.twitter.com/bbCXvpUfVd — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) March 31, 2023

The former five-star recruit from Omaha, Nebraska was a contributor off the bench for the Zags this season, averaging 4.5 points and two rebounds per game. Sallis joins Dominick Harris as former Zags who have hit the portal this off-season.

