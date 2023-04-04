Efton Reid enters transfer portal

Reid marks the third player to enter the transfer portal from Gonzaga's 2022-23 roster.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to multiple reports, Gonzaga center Efton Reid has entered the transfer portal.

This comes after less than a year with the Bulldogs. Reid announced his commitment to Gonzaga on May 1, 2022.

Reid is the third player to enter the transfer portal from Gonzaga's 2022-23 roster. The seven-footer joins the likes of former five-star recruit Hunter Sallis and former four-star recruit Dominick Harris.

The seven-foot 240-pound center figured to play a big role off the bench when he decided to transfer to Gonzaga. Reid initially was the third man in Gonzaga's frontcourt rotation. But, as the season progressed, Ben Gregg's emergence left Reid without playing time.

The former LSU Tiger averaged 2.1 points and 1 rebound in 4.7 minutes per game this season.

Reid, a five-star recruit out of high school, will now search for his third stop in college basketball. He may have to sit out the 2023-24 season due to transfer rules. However, he can apply for a waiver to grant him immediate eligibility to play at his next stop.

