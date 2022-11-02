Reports: Gonzaga rumored to be in talks with Big 12 about potentially joining conference

Reports say Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to discuss the possibility of Gonzaga joining the conference.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reports have surfaced that Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to discuss the possibility of Gonzaga joining the conference.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Standiford and Yormark met while Gonzaga was in Frisco, Texas for its exhibition game against Tennessee.

There have been rumors Gonzaga has had conversations with the Pac-12 and Big East about potentially exiting the West Coast Conference to join the power five conferences, but there has been no confirmation from the school.

This comes after Yormark has publicly stated that the Big 12 is open for business with realignment shaking up the landscape of college athletics.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.