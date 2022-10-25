Adam Morrison among five inducted into Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022

The Former Mead High and Gonzaga star headlined the class of 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022 was officially enshrined at the Spokane Arena today.

The inductees were headlined by former Mead High School and Gonzaga basketball superstar Adam Morrison.

Morrison was inducted along with former WSU track star Bernard Lagat, former Mead volleyball coach Judy Kight, former Eastern Washington football head coach Dick Zornes and former Spokane Chiefs legend Ray Whitney.

Greater Spokane League basketball and football record keeper Bill Pierce and Eastern Washington sports information director Dave Cook were also inducted into the scroll of honor.

