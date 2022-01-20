Career game from Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga to 78-62 win over USF

Freshman phenom Chet Holmgren starred with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks to help Gonzaga remain unbeaten in WCC play.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early in the first half it seemed No. 1 Gonzaga may be on upset watch, but thanks to a strong second half, the top team in the country remains unbeaten in conference play.

San Francisco led 15-4 in the game's first seven minutes, but the Bulldogs were able to find themselves before halftime and take a 36-33 lead into the break.

Freshman Chet Holmgren had a signature game with a career-high 22 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field with a pair of three pointers. Holmgren also tallied 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Junior Drew Timme joined Holmgren in scoring over 20 points with a team-high 23 point effort. It was largely an off night for the star forward, who shot 9-for-20 from the field, but Timme still able to fill the stat sheet.

Overall, Gonzaga's defense led the way tonight as they held USF to just 36% shooting from the field and only allowed the Dons to make six three-pointers. Jamaree Bouyea led the way for San Francisco, scoring 25 points and adding 8 rebounds.