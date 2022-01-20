x
Career game from Chet Holmgren leads Gonzaga to 78-62 win over USF

Freshman phenom Chet Holmgren starred with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks to help Gonzaga remain unbeaten in WCC play.
Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) shoots over San Francisco guard Gabe Stefanini (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early in the first half it seemed No. 1 Gonzaga may be on upset watch, but thanks to a strong second half, the top team in the country remains unbeaten in conference play.

San Francisco led 15-4 in the game's first seven minutes, but the Bulldogs were able to find themselves before halftime and take a 36-33 lead into the break. 

Freshman Chet Holmgren had a signature game with a career-high 22 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field with a pair of three pointers. Holmgren also tallied 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. 

Junior Drew Timme joined Holmgren in scoring over 20 points with a team-high 23 point effort. It was largely an off night for the star forward, who shot 9-for-20 from the field, but Timme still able to fill the stat sheet.

Overall, Gonzaga's defense led the way tonight as they held USF to just 36% shooting from the field and only allowed the Dons to make six three-pointers. Jamaree Bouyea led the way for San Francisco, scoring 25 points and adding 8 rebounds.

Up next, the Zags host Loyola Marymount on Thursday, Jan. 27th. The Bulldogs have a bye this Saturday.

    

