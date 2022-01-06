Food, drink sales suspended at all Gonzaga sporting events due to high COVID-19 cases

The university took the decision after following the recommendations of the SRHD, and after two cases of the Omicron variant were found in Spokane County.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University will suspend food and drinks service at all ticketed athletic events for all future sports events starting Thursday.

According to the press release, the food and drink band will apply to all in-venue concessions in the McCarthey Athletic Center, the Herak Club, Karen Gaffney Champions Room, and ’63 Court hospitality spaces which will be closed during this suspension.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team had two games postponed last week due to COVID-19-related protocol within GU’s program. The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola were both postponed.

The women's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, between Gonzaga and Santa Clara will also not be played as scheduled due to a COVID-19-related protocol within Santa Clara's program. Gonzaga is also working on rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot for a later date.

It has been a rule that fans are not allowed to bring outside food or beverages into the facility. The university will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any service adjustments.