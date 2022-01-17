Gonzaga back on top of AP Poll rankings

Gonzaga edged out Auburn for the #1 spot by four points.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite receiving less #1 votes than Auburn, Gonzaga is the #1 ranked team in the country again in the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga received 25 first place votes while Auburn received 36. However, some pollsters ranked Auburn lower, including one who ranked them #9, so therefore their overall point total was less than Gonzaga's by four points.

This is the Zags' second time atop the polls this year as they began the season ranked #1. They stayed there until falling to Duke the day after Thanksgiving. The lowest the Zags have been ranked this year is #5 after their loss to Alabama.

Former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and his Arizona Wildcats round out the AP Poll's top three this week. Baylor, the team previously ranked #1, dropped to fifth after a pair of losses at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

Gonzaga is coming off of dominate performances against Santa Clara and BYU, in which the Zags beat both squads by over 25 points each and Drew Timme topped 30 points in both contests.