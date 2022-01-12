Gonzaga Bulldogs’ star center Chet Holmgren, signs trading card deal with Topps Company

The partnership also includes the release of a limited-edition card with all the proceeds going toward non-profit Can Do Canines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Bulldogs’ 2021 No.1 player Chet Holmgren signed a card trading deal with Topps Company, Inc. The Topps Company, a global leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and collectibles, announced its partnership with Holmgren on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Holmgren’s deal is the biggest Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) investment that the Topps company has ever made with any college athlete.

The deal includes physical and digital trading cards, rights for products such as Bowman University Basketball and Bowman NEXT, autographed trading cards, and curated social media content.

Topps Vice President and General Manager of Global Sports and Entertainment David Leiner said the company is always looking for ways to reach new audiences and celebrate determined athletes across all areas of sports.

“This new partnership with Chet marks an exciting new addition to our product portfolio, and we’re thrilled to continue to introduce sports fans and collectors, both old and new, to our trading cards through another innovative collaboration," Leiner said in a statement.

Holmgren is a five-star recruit and is the number-one player in the 2021 class. He played at the FIBA U19 World Cup Tournament in Latvia last year, becoming the first Gonzaga commit to dawn the stars and stripes at the U19 level.

“I am beyond excited to be partnering with such an iconic company like Topps who has showcased some of the best athletes in the world over the last 80 years,” Holmgren said. “I’m looking forward to teaming up with Topps as they continue to capture the action of the game and I’m excited to share my passion for basketball with fans and collectors around the world.”

According to the press release, Topps’ partnership with Holmgren will feature a player-curated set, an artist-based set, and fan-favorite Topps NOW cards that capture highlights from the 2021-2022 season for collectors and basketball lovers to enjoy.