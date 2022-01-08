x
College

Watson leads No. 4 Gonzaga in 117-83 blowout of Pepperdine

Anton Watson scored 19 points, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren scored 18 each and No. 4 Gonzaga pounded Pepperdine 117-83 on Saturday.
Credit: AP
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, shoots while pressured by Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 117-83. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Anton Watson scored 19 points, Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren scored 18 each and No. 4 Gonzaga pounded Pepperdine 117-83 on Saturday.

It extends the nation's longest home winning streak to 60 games. Hunter Sallis scored 13 and Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther had 12 points each for 12-2 Gonzaga, which was playing its first game since Dec. 28. 

Houston Mallette scored 21 points and Jan Zidek 16 for 6-10 Pepperdine, which was playing its first game since Dec. 23. 

Gonzaga has a 42-game winning streak in the series.

