Gonzaga baseball gets two seed for NCAA Baseball Championship

A two seed is the highest in program history for the tournament. Gonzaga will play LSU to open the tournament on June 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball has received a two seed for the NCAA Baseball Championship, which is their highest seed they've ever received for the tournament.

The Bulldogs will head to Eugene, Oregon for their regional, where the University of Oregon will be the one seed. The other teams in the regional are three seed LSU and four seed Central Connecticut.

The Zags' first game in the tournament is on June 4 against LSU at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs found out on Sunday night they would not be hosting the regional. It would have been the first time in program history. They were likely the first team out from hosting in the tournament.